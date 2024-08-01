Land of opportunity: New policy grants farmers research land exemptions

The government of P.E.I. has introduced a new policy to the Lands Protection Act that will allow farmers to apply for an exemption on land used exclusively for agriculture research.

In a recent press release, the government announced the policy in hopes that the local agriculture industry can grow and adapt to global demands, while keeping transparent, strict provisions and restrictions on land usage.

Eligible farmers must meet the specific criteria outlined in the policy and examples of research that will be encouraged includes identifying resilient and disease resistant crop varieties; pursuing innovative farming techniques; sustainable soil health practices; and methods that aim to increase yields throughout the industry.

Advertisement

This new policy will aim to ensure that the local agriculture industry can grow and adapt to global demands, while keeping transparent, strict provisions and restrictions on land usage.

“Whether it’s warmer air temperatures, record rainfalls in short periods of time, or major hurricanes – our local agriculture industry feels the impact of climate change every day on PEI,” Bloyce Thompson, Deputy Premier and Agriculture Minister, said in the release.

“This is another step to ensure that our agriculture industry is supported by the best possible research that focuses on increased yields, and best practices, all while also supporting our climate focus,” he added.

The P.E.I. Lands Protection Act permits exemptions to aggregate land holding limits but lacks a specific process or policy for reviewing such requests.

The new policy will define the eligibility to request an exemption to corporate land holding limits for the purpose of agricultural research and development.

“Long-term agricultural investments are needed to mitigate the impacts of climate change and other factors that can impact agriculture production, but we need to make way for this work without impacting current production levels which are critical for our food supply,” Rob Lantz, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, said in the release.

“This policy will let producers continue to use their existing land for marketable crops while encouraging valuable research.”

More information about the policy can be found here.