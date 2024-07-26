Cultivating the future

Canada’s first Indoor Agriculture certificate program from Olds College offers a blend of four courses, on-campus or online, plus a five-month work-integrated learning course. The classroom courses provide an intro to CEA, basic horticulture, technology for CEA, and business practices for the sector. Photo: Courtesy Olds College

Canada’s first Indoor Agriculture Certificate program begins this fall at Olds College of Agriculture & Technology, Olds, Alberta. Announced in late November 2023, the certificate is one in a series of recent innovative steps at the school.

Founded in 1913, the school is located about 75 km north of Calgary. It has been Alberta’s traditional home for two-year agriculture diploma program graduates. However, it has changed course in the 21st century.

The first Olds College graduates with the new certificate may emerge in time for spring planting in 2025, but they also may stay on at the school for another three years – depending on personal goals.

The Indoor Agriculture certificate program offers a blend of four courses, on-campus or online, plus a five-month work-integrated learning course.

The classroom courses provide an introduction to controlled environment agriculture (CEA), basic horticulture, technology for CEA, and business practices for the CEA sector. Enrollment this fall is open for 30 students.

Admission requirements include English proficiency and high school credits for two science courses. Mid-career adults who want to upgrade skills or change careers to work in this emerging field also are welcome.

“We are very excited to offer a program that caters specifically to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector,” said Debbie Thompson, VP, Academic. “Our students will acquire essential skills in plant production techniques, modern technologies, and business practices that are crucial for success in this field.”

Partial funding is supplied through the Royal Bank of Canada as part of a $150,000 commitment to Olds College in 2023 to promote CEA research and innovation.

Demand for skilled professionals in the CEA sector is surging, Thompson explained. This program will equip students with the knowledge and

hands-on experience for a career in the field, and it addresses the growing demand for sustainable and high-tech farming methods.

As a minimum, a fresh Grade 12 graduate can enroll this fall to take the courses and begin a working career in the industry. The industry, and good jobs, are waiting for the right people.

A growing field

According to Jay Steeves, Dean of the Werklund School of Agriculture & Technology, the Indoor Agriculture certificate is part of a larger, broad-ranging initiative at Olds College.

“We are part of a collective effort to establish an association in the rapidly growing CEA industry,” says Steeves. “The increasing demand for urban agriculture and self-sustainable food production is attracting more people to the industry.

Before launching the program, Olds College did a feasibility study with industry stakeholders. There was a clear labour shortage. Workers were needed with a combination of skills in horticulture, technology, automation, and business management.

The work environment is primarily indoors and industrial, using automated controls to feed, water and illuminate fast-growing, nutritious food for urban consumers, he explained.

“We are home to the Olds College Smart Farm, which encompasses 3,600 acres of land dedicated to crop and forage production. With state-of-the-art technology and equipment, Olds College provides the ideal setting for developing a program that supports the CEA industry. Our urban partners have shown a growing interest in adopting sustainable practices and increasing efficiency in food production, making this initiative a natural fit,” Steeves explained.

Olds College has been enjoying a quickly rising reputation.

As a research college, it has been rising in the ranks. It is within the top five research colleges in Canada and currently holds fourth place in the rating system.

The student body grew to 2,588 last year. By citizenship, 36 countries were represented in the student population.

Olds College now operates three schools: School of Life Science & Business, School of Trades and Skills, and the Werklund School of Agriculture & Technology. It continues to offer a variety of two-year programs in trades, apprenticeship, education and training.

The Werklund Agriculture & Technology Centre, dedicated in 2022, is a $14,000,000 facility that is home to the college’s first four-year bachelor’s degree program — the Bachelor of Digital Agriculture degree, which saw its first cohort of students in fall of 2023.

“The Bachelor of Digital Agriculture degree combines academic coursework and impactful research, offering a unique learning experience,” says Steeves. “With industry-leading faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technology, this program stands out as a baccalaureate degree.”

Olds College is becoming globally recognized for knowledge and innovation. It is focused on technology, skill development, applied research, and collaborative initiatives with industry. A variety of certificates, diplomas, applied degrees and post-diploma certificates are offered in agriculture, ag tech, land and environment programs.

A stream of ag technology grads is emerging with certificates in agronomy, agribusiness, smart agriculture, drone operation, food marketing, and electronic control programming. Other fields.

“Students in the Indoor Agriculture certificate program will have access to our 4,000 sq ft ‘green’ lab, which is equipped with advanced controls for humidity, air temperature, and lighting,” says Steeves.