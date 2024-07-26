Inside View: Gold medal time?

Late spring is the time for new varieties of flowers, bedding plants and other ornamentals to be acclaimed winners in many global shows, trials and competitions. Roses, dahlias, chrysanthemums, and a cornucopia of other favourite plants.

At the 7th annual International Rose Trials in Monaco, gold medalist in the ‘Hybrid Tea’ category was the new rose ‘Orange Sunrise’ (also known as the ‘Herman Salling Plant ‘n Relax’). Rosa Eskelund of the Danish family-owned breeding company ‘Roses Forever’ says “It’s the first time that we won gold during this competition. It’s not easy to win Monaco, because the gold medal is only awarded to a rose that scores high in all categories… Aside from this achievement, Monaco is a great place to win.”1

And in De Lier, the ‘FleuroStar Award 2024-25’ went to Dahlia ‘Dalina Maxi Starburst Pink’, from Florensis. “This stunning new Dahlia … boasts a myriad of unique, anemone-shaped flowers in a strong pink color with delicate patterns on the petals…. Dalina® Maxi Starburst Pink will undoubtedly stand out on the shelves, generating many impulse sales.”2 And don’t forget the granddaddy show of them all, ‘Chelsea Flower Show’, where Gold Medals are sooo coveted.)

We have our own events closer to home. The ‘California Spring Trials’ (CAST) have been going strong since 1996, and are “where the world’s prominent breeders, growers, educators, brokers, marketing professionals and other plant enthusiasts review new annual, perennial, ornamental, grass and vegetable introductions.”3 But does it have medals? And at Mel Sawaya’s Garden Trials, in Ontario, “over 300 horticultural producers, breeders, buyers, wholesalers and marketers attend looking for leading-edge plants to watch and to avoid.”4 Or the ‘Cultivate’ event in Columbus, with its ‘New Varieties Zone,’ and the Ohio State University Cultivar Trials. Again though, no specific awards?

Why are awards so highly prized?

Says Rosa Eskelund of Roses Forever, “It’s a great honour, it helps us to attract new licensees. We already received licensee requests from German growers.”1 So, winning is good for sales.

And our dahlia? Says Richard Petri, Managing Director Floramedia Germany: “During my years at Selecta one, I have experienced first-hand what FleuroStar can do for a new variety. For Petunia NightSky, the impact of winning the award was huge and really launched that variety on the road to commercial success.”2 So again, these awards really boost sales. Success also comes from the industry partnerships, press campaigns, product placement at retail, and extensive shared marketing support that come with winning at prestigious events. And at the FleuroStar Award Evening “Approximately 140 guests from a cross-section of the international industry enjoyed a networking dinner, learned more about all participating varieties and attended the announcement of the new winner first-hand.”2

What about veggies?

A search for ‘vegetable variety trials’, uncovers lots of university trials, and private or non-profit association breeding trials. These are often specifically for outdoor vegetables, and none are the ‘medal’ type of trials. The Canadian Greenhouse Conference has its “New Variety Showcase” for greenhouse crops: a shop window of new genetics. Perhaps the closest ‘competitive’ event for greenhouse veggies though would be the ‘Greenhouse Vegetable Awards’ in Leamington, but these have somewhat limited geographical influence. Other events, such as the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Awards and the ‘PAC Global’ Awards, are for innovations in packaging, and not for plants or produce.

So what?

Well, how do we get awards and recognition for new vegetable cultivars to the same global level as those for cut flowers or perennials? Awards that would make consumers decide they ‘just have to have one of those (insert your product)’. Think of the benefits. I’ll be looking for the winner of the Vegetable Gold medal somewhere soon.

Gary Jones sits on several greenhouse industry committees in BC and welcomes comments at greenhousewolf@gmail.com.