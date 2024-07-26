Government commits $538K to bolster mental health resources for Ontario farmers

Workers will get ‘reliable and accessible services to support their well-being’

Up to $538,000 in government funds are being utilized to support the Farmer Wellness Initiative to improve mental health wellness for farm workers.

In a recent press release, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced the inflow of funds through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). Of that total, nearly $178,000 will be focused on delivering these services in Spanish.

Since launching in 2022, The Farmer Wellness Initiative has been supporting 617 farmers and their families.

“Farmers face unique mental health challenges as they work, day in and day out, to provide the resources we all need. They deserve reliable and accessible services to support their well-being,” Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in the release.

He adds: “The Farmer Wellness Initiative is one more way we are expanding access to care, ensuring farmers, farm workers and their families can better connect to quality care that supports their unique needs, where and when they need it.”

Delivered by Agriculture Wellness Ontario, a collective of free programming managed by the Canadian Mental Health Association, the initiative provides farmers, farm workers and their families in Ontario with unlimited access to a free, 24/7 phone line that connects them to mental health counselling.

The expansion, first broadened to include farm workers, includes the delivery of mental health services in Spanish to better serve international agricultural workers.

“The expansion of services to farm workers and their families reflects the reality that the entire agricultural community experiences unique stressors that require tailored solutions,” said Rob Flack, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness, in the release. “By increasing access to mental health services for everyone involved in the business of farming, we are supporting those who work hard to grow our sector and provide food for people across Ontario and throughout the world.”

Services offered through the 24/7 phone line include crisis counselling, risk assessments, and face-t0-face, phone or video sessions with a counsellor.

“As a farmer myself, I know that farmers and folks working on our farms often work long hours and face unique challenges that can make it difficult to prioritize their mental health,” Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, said in the release.

“Through this initiative under Sustainable CAP, mental health resources will be more accessible, providing these hard-working people the tools they need, when they need them most.”