Paul Boers welcomes new sales consultant

Paul Boers Greenhouse Manufacturing welcomed new sales consultant, Sean Sloan, earlier this year.

“We were pleased to welcome Sean Sloan to the Paul Boers family in March of 2020, where he is working closely with the other members of our Sales Team, serving Southern Ontario and the East Coast of Canada,” says the company in a recent release.

Born on Alberta Canada, Sloan grew up in the Niagara Region from a young age, where he and his family still reside. No stranger to the greenhouse growing industry, Sean has spent the last 16 years of his career in the cut floral wholesale sector, where his main focus was in Southern Ontario.

“We are confident that Sean will continue to build strong customer relationships and be a source for supplying our customers with continued quality products and service. In his short time with the company, Sean continues to prove himself and we look forward to a long working relationship with him.”